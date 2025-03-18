Benin coach Gernot Rohr sets his target ahead of Warriors clash

Benin coach Gernot Rohr has set his target ahead of their match against Zimbabwe in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter.

The Warriors will host the West Africans at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Speaking ahead of their trip to South Africa, Rohr said he wants his team to replicate the previous success in the campaign when they face Zimbabwe.

Benin have picked seven points from four games and currently tied on points with group leaders Rwanda.

“It is really a surprise that we (Benin), Rwanda and South Africa are the leaders after the four opening rounds of matches in this tough Group C,” Rohr said via Nation Sports.

“We won our two last games in Abidjan and now we are going to play away (against Zimbabwe in Durban) and the next against South Africa in Abidjan on March 25.

“It may be a surprise but we are here (top of Group C) and we want to stay here and do even better.”