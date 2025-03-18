Isheanesu Mauchi speaks on his first Warriors call-up

Isheanesu Mauchi has commented on his first call-up to the Warriors squad.

Mauchi was included in the 23-man selection that will do duty in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C games against Benin and Nigeria this week.

The Simba Bhora defender is among nine locally-based players named in the squad.

Speaking to ZIFA media, the 22-year-old said he is excited to be part of the squad.

“It’s an exciting feeling, especially if you’re surrounded by many good players, both local and international stars.

“They are a bunch of cool guys and are very welcoming. There’s no feeling of ‘I’m a new guy’, it’s just one family.”

He added: “I’m hoping to put my best display like how I have done in the league.”

Zimbabwe will host Benin at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Thursday 21 March before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles on Monday 24 March.