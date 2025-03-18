Warriors coach Micheal Nees predicts tough outing in 2026 WCQ

Warriors coach Michael Nees has predicted a difficult outing against both Benin and Nigeria in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The national team will face Benin on Thursday on matchday 5 before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles in their next match on Monday.

Nees’ charges have had a slow start to the campaign after picking just two points in their first four games and are currently sitting on the bottom of Group C.

Speaking ahead of their Thursday’s match, Nees said:

“Two difficult games, first against Benin and then Nigeria, when you consider the. results and analyse the opponents.

“Benin have a good quality, while Nigeria, we don’t need to talk about it.

“But we have to take it with positivity and self-confidence, and give everything in our power to deliver a good performance in both games.”

The game against Benin will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.