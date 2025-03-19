How to watch Zimbabwe vs Benin

Zimbabwe will host Benin on the Matchday 5 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The game will be played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa on Thursday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The match will be played on a neutral ground due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

ZIFA has confirmed that state broadcaster ZBC TV will show the tie live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DStv Zimbabwe and on Zim Digital Decoder.

SuperSport TV on DStv will also show the game live.

The FIFA Plus app will stream the game live, while Soccer24 will give you blow-by-blow updates of the game.

SABC Sport are yet to confirm their TV guide.