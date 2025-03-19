Knowledge Musona issues his first assessment of Warriors team since returning to the squad

Knowledge Musona believes the current Warriors selection has a lot of quality and can achieve success in future.

Musona became the latest addition to the squad following his return to the fold.

The 34-year-old came out of international retirement after coach Michael Nees convinced him to reconsider his decision.

Speaking after holding his first training, Musona said:

“The training was good and I saw a lot of quality, which makes me to think that the future of the Warriors is bright

“I just hope that I will help these youngsters and contribute to their development.”

Commenting on the upcoming games, Musona added:

“In football, everything is possible, and I think it starts with this game that is coming.

“The most important thing is to collect maximum points in this coming game and try to go and collect some points in Nigeria.

“But for now, I think the focus has to be on Benin, which I believe with this quality we will be able to collect maximum points.”

The Warriors will host Benin at Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban on Thursday, before travelling to Uyo, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles on Monday.