Government offers $300k winning bonus to Warriors for Benin, Nigeria games

The Government of Zimbabwe have offered a winning bonus of $150,000 to the Warriors ahead of their match against Benin this evening.

The national team will host the West Africans in Durban, South Africa in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The team will also have another $150,000 winning bonus offer when they travel to Uyo, Nigeria for their next match against the Super Eagles on Monday.

Zimbabwe, who have picked just two points from four games in the campaign, are looking for their first win ahead of the restart of the qualifiers.

A statement by ZIFA confirmed the Government’s offer in a statement, saying:

“The Government of Zimbabwe has reaffirmed its commitment to national football by extending significant financial support to the Zimbabwe senior men’s national team, the Warriors, ahead of their crucial FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“In recognition of the team’s efforts and as a gesture of encouragement, His Excellency, President Emmerson D. Mnangagwa, has offered a winning bonus of US$150 000 to the players, technical team and support staff, for each victory in their upcoming matches against Benin on March 20 and Nigeria on March 25.

“This means that, over and above the US$1 million set aside by Government for the CAF Africa Cup of Nations Finals, the Warriors stand to earn an extra US$300 000, should they secure wins in both fixtures.

“This support underscores the Government’s unwavering commitment to the growth and success of football in Zimbabwe and the aspirations of the Warriors as they strive for World Cup qualification.

“The nation is urged to rally behind the team, as they carry our hopes and pride onto the field.”