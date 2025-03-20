Action as it happened: 2026 WCQ – Zimbabwe vs Benin

Follow the live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter between Zimbabwe vs Benin.

Fulltime:

Zimbabwe 2-2 Benin

-Fulltime.

90+1′ Zim Sub: Walter Musona replaces Rinomhota.

90′ Four minutes added.

85′ Benin Sub:

82′ Zim Sub: Maswanhise, Dzvukamanja replace Dzvukamanja, Billiat.

78′ Chirewa with a dangerous cross to Musona who connects but keeper makes a great save. The flag is up for an offside anywhere.

75′ Zim managing the game well as they retained more possession.

68′ Cornerkick to Benin, cleared.

68′ Benin Sub:

65′ Zemura releases a dangerous through pass to Musona, who fails to reach for it, Keeper comes out and clears.

64′ Cornerkick to Zim, Billiat sends it and it’s a dangerous one. Munetsi misses it. Goal kick to Benin.

59′ Goal!!! Knowledge Musona back with a bang, scores after receiving a ball from Zemura.

56′ Cornerkick to Zimbabwe. Billiat takes it, cleared.

53′ Play temporarily stopped to attend an injured Benin player.

50′ Zimbabwe dominating the early pace but are yet to creat a chance.

48′ Chirewa cuts through and tries a shoot but it is blocked.

46′ Zim Sub: Chirewa replaces Dube.

46′ Benin Sub

-Halftime.

45+2′ Yellow card to Lunga (Zim) for elbowing his opponent. Free kick to Benin just outside the box, the ball is deflected. Referee blows for halftime.

45′ Three minutes added.

44′ Goal!!! Munetsi pulls one back after receiving a cross from Zemura.

41′ A great inter-play with Zemura delivering a cut-back, Rinomhota is on the edge of the box wait for it. He takes a shot which is blocked.

38′ Munetsi with run, cutting through and has support on both side but is too selfish and takes a shot from a range. It goes wide.

35′ Goal!!! Benin with a lovely inter-play and Dodo is at the end of it, and slots it in to double the lead.

32′ Free kick to Zim after Zemura goes down near the corner flag. Musona takes it , Munetsi rushes to connect but Benin clear the danger.

29′ Cornerkick to Zim, Musona whips it in, keeper comes out and collects.

27′ Zim appeals for a penalty after Zemura goes down but the referee blows for an offside instead.

25′ tries a turn-and-shoot but his effort goes wide

23′ Jalai is fouled inside Benin half, Musona takes the free kick into the box but the Cheetahs clear the danger.

21′ Jalai tries a long cross. It’s too heavy for Knowledge Musona, who fails to control it. Keeper collects.

19′ Billiat sends in a cross but the ball is too high and evades everyone. Zemura picks it to restart the move but Zim is forced away.

16′ D’almeida with a through ball to find Hountondji, who sends in a cross but Arubi goes down to collects the ball and thwarts the danger.

13′ Warriors try to make a response but Knowledge Musona’s low cross fails to reach Dube. Keeper comes out and collects.

12′ Goal!! Benin opens the scoring. Arubi makes a mistake as he gives away the ball and Steve Mounie scores.

9′ Lunga commits a foul inside own half. The ball comes in but there’s an infringement on Garan’anga. Referee blows for a free-kick.

6′ Benin’s Mounie gets the first effort at goal from outside the box but Arubi makes an easy save.

3′ Zim retaining most of the. ball possession but are yet to create an opportunity.

1′ Kick-off.

Zim XI: Arubi, Jalai, Garan’anga, Takwara, Lunga, Zemura, Munetsi, Rinomhota, Dube, K. Musona, Billiat.

Benin XI: Dandjinou, Kiki, Tijani, Roche, Moumini, Imourane, D’almeida, Olaitan, Dodo, Hountondji, Mounie.