Michael Nees speaks on Warriors potential ahead of Benin game

Warriors coach Michael Nees believes his side has a potential to come out with a positive result when they face Benin in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter this evening.

The national team will host the match at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Zimbabwe has had a slow start to the campaign after picking just two points in their first four games and are currently sitting on the bottom of Group C.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Nees said:

“I think the impression so far, we can be confident and positive going into this match without being overconfident, with focus and concentration.

“And I think if we bring our best into the match, we can be successful. It’s very simple. We have to throw in the best possible plan to get a win and reduce the gap. A draw wouldn’t really help a lot.”

Benin currently top the group with seven points after four games.