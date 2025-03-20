Warriors, Benin share spoils as Knowledge Musona scores on return

Knowledge Musona scored on his return to the Warriors fold, and helped the national team to squeeze a 2-2 draw against Benin in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter on Thursday.

The match was played at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa.

Zimbabwe conceded two goals inside the first 35 minutes despite dominating the early pace.

The first goal came in the twelfth minute after goalkeeper Washington Arubi made a horrible mistake by giving the ball away before Steve Mounie slotted it in.

The Warriors tried to to respond in the following moments with Musona trying to reach Prince Dube inside the box, but the danger was thwarted by the keeper.

Khama Billiat and Emmanuel Jalai also made deliveries into the box in the next minutes but, again, there were no takers to convert.

As Zimbabwe made several efforts to recover, Benin struck again to double their lead through Doku Dodo in the 35th minute.

Stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi pulled one back for the Warriors on the stroke of half-time after receiving the ball from Jordan Zemura.

Michael Nees’ charges began the second half as the better side, retaining most of the possession.

And with the introduction of Tawanda Chirewa, Zimbabwe were able to knock the ball around in Benin’s goal area.

The breakthrough finally came towards the hour when they got a free-kick some thirty-yards out.

Zemura cleverly took it and set up his second assist to Musona, who made no mistake to score and equalised.

Five minutes later, the Udinese player released another dangerous ball to Musona, but the keeper was alert this time to thwart the danger.

The Warriors continued to dominate the play but ran out of opportunities to seal the victory.

It ended in 2-2 draw as Benin moved to eight points, while Zimbabwe, who are still winless in Group C, remained at the bottom with three points.