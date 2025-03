Zimbabwe will play Nigeria in their next match in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The matchday 5 game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo Nigeria on Monday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The Warriors have already left South Africa, where they hosted Benin and drew 2-2 on Thursday.

The team is expected to arrive in Nigeria on Saturday.

No changes have been made to the squad that played Benin on Thursday.