Zimbabwe has a lot of potential, says Benin coach Gernot Rohr after 2-2 draw in Durban

Benin coach Gernot Rohr believes Zimbabwe has a potential and quality squad to win games in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The two sides met on Thursday in a Group C encounter at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, South Africa, and played a 2-2 draw.

Benin were the first to score and took a two-goal first half lead before stand-in captain Marshall Munetsi and Knowledge Musona netted for Zimbabwe to squeeze a draw.

Speaking after the match, Rohr said:

“It’s a good draw because we faced a quality team, supported by a very strong crowd. It was a real away game. This team has a lot of quality and will win matches in these qualifiers.”

The gaffer added: “It was a very intense match, with lots of duels. We made a good start to the match, scoring two goals.

“We were well positioned. Unfortunately, Moumini’s injury destabilized our defense somewhat. This goal conceded before half-time gave confidence to our opponents, who have a high-level midfield, with players playing in England.”

Zimbabwe, who are still winless in the campaign, will face Nigeria in their next match on Monday, while Benin will play South Africa on Tuesday.