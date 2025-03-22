Khama Billiat nominated for ANSA gong

Khama Billiat has been nominated for the 2025 Annual National Sports Awards (ANSA) gong.

The ANSA are organized by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and are making a return after a five-year hiatus.

This year’s ceremony is scheduled for March 30 at the Cresta Lodge, Msasa.

Billiat has been nominated for the newly-introduced category People’s Choice Award along with fourteen other athletes, including cricket star Sikandar Raza, UFC fighter Themba Gorimbo and 2024 Olympics Athletics 100m and 200m finalist Tapiwanashe Makarawu.

The Scottland FC forward is the only footballer nominated at the awards.

He returned to the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League last season after spending over a decade playing in South Africa.