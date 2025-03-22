Warriors arrive in Nigeria ahead of Super Eagles clash

Warriors have arrived in Nigeria ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C matchday 6 clash against the Super Eagles on Tuesday.

The national team left South Africa on Friday, where there played Benin on matchday 5 on Thursday.

They arrived in Lagos, Nigeria on Saturday morning and will connect to Uyo in the afternoon.

The game on Tuesday will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

No changes have been made to the Warriors squad that played Benin on Thursday.

Zimbabwe are winless in the campaign and currently occupy the last position in the group with three points.

The Super Eagles, following their 2-0 win in Rwanda on Friday, are now positioned number four with six points.