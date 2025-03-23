Nigeria coach warns his charges ahead of Warriors game

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has warned his team ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The two teams will meat in a Group C encounter at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Both sides are looking to revive their qualification chances after a slow start to the campaign.

Nigeria are currently placed fourth with six points, while the Warriors are sitting at the bottom of the ground standings with three points.

Chelle, who was appointed Super Eagles’ head coach in January and took charge of his first game against Rwanda on Thursday, warned his team to be ready for Zimbabwe.

“We need to improve, it is the first game and we are going back to work for the second game,” the gaffer said after beating Rwanda 2-0.

“There is a second game on March 25th, so we need to be ready for this game.

“I prefer to focus on my team rather than discussing weaknesses. My priority is analysing and improving our own play.”

Chelle added: “I’m proud of my players—congratulations to them. But we have work to do. This was just the first game, and while I’m happy with the win, we must keep improving.”