Warriors coach Micheal Nees calls for maximum focus in game against Nigeria

Warriors coach Michael Nees has called for maximum focus from his charges in their game against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The national team will face the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Nigeria have dominated the meetings against Zimbabwe, and Nees believes his team will need to focus to have a chance of getting a positive result in the next match.

The gaffer said: “Nigeria is absolute top level. We cannot allow a slow start to the game to happen…

“We must be there from the beginning in our game. Our concentration must be there because the goals (against Benin on Thursday), when you look at it, were a little gifted from us.”

Assessing the Warriors’ chances of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Nees believes there is still a chance to grab the ticket.

He said: “Nobody can predict anything. As a sportsperson, you have to fight until the end because everybody wants a fair competition.

“That’s number one. If you don’t do that, you shouldn’t play football. Second, the group is not decided yet. There’s still 15 points to play for and we must take every game seriously.”