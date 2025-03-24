Andy Rinomhota believes Warriors can win against Nigeria

Andy Rinomhota believes the Warriors can claim an away win against Nigeria on Tuesday.

The national team will face the Super Eagles in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The two teams met in the first leg in 2023 and played to a 1-1.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s encounter, Rinomhota, who made his Warriors debut in the return fixture, said:

“We’re optimistic. We got a result against Nigeria last time, even though it was technically a home game in Rwanda.

“That was my first game – it was a big test, and the team did well to draw.

“This time, we want to go a step further. We respect Nigeria, but not too much. We’ll try to impose ourselves. We’ve come here to get a result and keep pushing towards our goal.”