Magwizi’s former club face expulsion from Northern Region for failure to pay affiliation fees

ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi’s former club Banket United have been given up to Friday to pay affiliation fees or face expulsion from the Northern Region Soccer League.

Magwizi campaigned for ZIFA office using Banket United, amid claims that he was their patron but the club has been facing financial challenges since last year.

When Magwizi was elected ZIFA president in January, mainstream media was awash with stories of the Banket community ‘celebrating’ his landslide victory in the poll.

But barely two months into his tenure, there seems to be nothing to celebrate.

Sources at Banket United who spoke to Soccer24 on condition on anonymity claimed Magwizi has “abandoned” Dzinza.

“We have tried to reach out to him to seek assistance but he has not answered his phone for days. The general consensus among us is that he has abandoned us,” said the source.

“Get me right, he is not obliged to pay that fee but we were just under the impression that as one of us, he would assist us,” added the source.

Recently, the Northern Region Soccer League expelled Centenary FC because of their financial challenges and failure to pay affiliation fee.