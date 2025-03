Nigeria will host the Warriors on the Matchday 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

SuperSport TV on DStv has confirmed that it will show the game live.

The FIFA Plus app will also stream the game live, while Soccer24 will give you blow-by-blow updates of the game.

ZBC TV and SABC Sport are yet to confirm in their TV guide.

Pic Credit: Facebook/ZIFA