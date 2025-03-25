FIFA appoints Eritrean officials for Nigeria vs Zimbabwe match

FIFA has appointed Eritrean officials to take charge of the game between Nigeria and Zimbabwe this evening.

The Super Eagles will host the Warriors in a 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo at 6 pm CAT.

Teklu Mogos Tsegay will be the centre referee, while compatriots, Michael Eyobel and Sirak Samuel Mengis will be the first and second assistants.

Mohammed Osman, also from Eritrea, will be the fourth official.

Ghanaian Prosper Harrison Addo will be the commissioner while Paulin Ilboudo from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.