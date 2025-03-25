Action as it happened: 2026 WCQ – Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Follow our live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter between Nigeria and Zimbabwe at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Fulltime:

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

-Fulltime.

90+1′ Goal!!! Chirewa equalise for Zim after a quick move

86′ Nigeria Sub: Boniface replaces Osimhen.

85′ Zim Sub: Maswanhise, Dube replace Rinomhota, Billiat.

80′ Zim Sub: Chirewa replaces injured Dzvukamanja.

78′ Nigeria Sub: Onyedike replaces Iwobi.

77′ Knowledge Musona hits the bar before Nigeria clear the danger.

73′ Goal!!! Nigeria finally gets rhe breakthrough, Osimhen heads in to put the Super Eagles ahead.

68′ Nigeria knocking again, Moses Simon with a cross but Arokodare heads it over.

67′ Zim on the break, Khama with a cut-back. Dzvukamanja receives but his hurried shot goea over.

65′ Iwobi delivers a cross, Arokodare connects it with a header, but Arubi makes a great save, tipping the ball for a corner kick, which is cleared away.

63′ Zim Sub: Dzvukamanja replaces Walter Musona.

61′ Osimhen links up Lookman, qho beats his markers before taking a shot. However, his effort goes inches wide, hitting the side net.

60′ Nigeria Sub: Arokodare replaces Chukwueza.

56′ Nigeria through at goal but Rinomhota makes a great interception but concedes a cornerkick. The corner comes in and Arubi comes out to collect.

55′ Zim on the break and Knowledge Musona picks rhe ball, makes a run and tries from a range. The effort goes wide.

51′ Moses Simon cuts in and delivers a dangerous cross to Iwobi, who sends his effort over from inside goalkeeper’s box.

50′ Lookman with a cross. Osimhen is unmarked and waiting at the far post. Tge ball is too high and it goes out. A relief with for Zim.

48′ Nigeria starting the second half as they ended the first, dominating the pace.

46′ No changes for both sides at the start of the second half.

-Halftime:

45+1′ Lunga’s clearance falls in Iwobi’s path, who takes a hit on the edge of the box. The effort goes over.

45′ Two minutes added.

43′ Warriors defending with discipline as Nigeria keeps on knocking, searching for an opener before the break.

41′ Osimhen with penalty appeal after losing the ball to Lunga and fell.

40′ Takwara with a big block to deny Lookman from inside the box.

32′ Chuwueza with a shot but the effort sails over.

30′ Still goalless. Zim enjoying their best spell with ball. Khama takes it and finds Munetsi, who is dispossessed as Nigeria finally wins back the ball.

22′ Zim gets a free-kick in Nigerian half, Zemura takes it but wastes the set-piece. Nigeria clear the danger.

19′ Munetsi beats his marker and threads a dangerous through pass to Khama Billiat, who is beaten to it by the advancing goalkeeper.

16′ Moses Simon comes with another opportunity for Nigeria, but hits the side net.

16′ Lookman tries from a range, but his effort goes over.

15′ Walter Musona with a chance… shoots but hits the side net. First opportunity for Zim.

12′ Warriors get free kick inside the Nigerian half. W. Musona takes it but the effort goes wide.

9′ Another Big Save!!! Arubi makes a double stop to deny Osimhen and Osayi on the rebound.

9′ Big Save!!! Arubi denies Osimhen again with a brilliant stop after the Nigerian striker connected the conerkick.

8′ Osimhen with a chance inside the box, he shoots and Arubi makes a brilliant save to deny him, but concedes a cornerkick.

7′ K. Musona tries from the range bur the effort goes wide.

5′ Free kick to Zim in Nigeria’s half. W. Musona takes it and sends the ball into the box. Munetsi is waiting but the keeper comes out and clear. The referee blows for an offside anyway.

3′ Moses Simon evades Jalai, before getting the space and shoots at goal. Arubi does well to save the effort. First shot at goal in the game.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Nigeria XI: Nwabili, Aina, Ndidi, Ekong, Lookman, Osimhen, Chuwueza, Osayi, Simon, Iwobi, Bassey.

Zimbabwe XI: Arubi, Takwara, Zemura, Garananga, Lunga, Munetsi, Jalai, W. Musona, Rinomhota, Billiat, K. Musona.