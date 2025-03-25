Nigeria vs Zimbabwe: Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Nigeria will host the Warriors on the Matchday 6 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C.

The game will be played at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

TV Info:

SuperSport TV on DStv has confirmed that it will show the game live.

The FIFA Plus app will also stream the game live, while Soccer24 will give you blow-by-blow updates of the game.

ZBC TV and SABC Sport are yet to confirm in their TV guide.

Match Officials:

Eritrean officials will take charge of the game between Nigeria and Zimbabwe this evening.

Teklu Mogos Tsegay will be the centre referee, while compatriots, Michael Eyobel and Sirak Samuel Mengis will be the first and second assistants.

Mohammed Osman, also from Eritrea, will be the fourth official.

Ghanaian Prosper Harrison Addo will be the commissioner while Paulin Ilboudo from Burkina Faso will serve as referee assessor.

What the coaches said:

Nigeria’s Eric Chelle: “We need to be ready for this game. I prefer to focus on my team rather than discussing weaknesses. My priority is analysing and improving.”

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “Nigeria is absolute top level. We cannot allow a slow start to the game to happen…We must be there from the beginning in our game. Our concentration must be there.”

Team News:

There are no changes for both sides in their squads that played last week on matchday 5 of the qualifiers.

However, Bright Osayi-Samuel remains a doubt for the Super Eagles after suffering a dead leg against Rwanda.

Form:

Nigeria heads into the match sitting in 4th place, with one win from five games.

The Super Eagles’ only victory in the qualifiers came last week against Rwanda, where Victor Osimhen’s brace secured the victory.

Zimbabwe is at the bottom of Group C, having failed to win any of their five matches so far.

They drew 2-2 against Benin in their recent match.

Head to head:

Nigeria have dominated the fixture for over four decades now.

The only time the Warriors defeated the Super Eagles was in an international friendly back in 1981.

The recent fixture, played in November 2023, ended in a 1-1 draw.

FIFA World Ranking:

Nigeria: 44

Zimbabwe: 121