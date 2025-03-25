Super sub Tawanda Chirewa shines as Warriors hold Nigeria

Tawanda Chirewa was the star of the show after securing a draw for the Warriors against the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter played in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday.

Chirewa came on from the bench in the final ten minutes of the match and scored an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

The Super Eagles had surged ahead through Victor Osimhen in the earlier on in the second half.

Osimhen’s effort came after the hosts had made several attempts to break the deadlock.

Nigeria dominated the pace from the beginning, with Moses Simon and Osimhen creating the early opportunities but Washington Arubi pulled a couple of saves to deny them the early opener.

The Warriors relied on counter attacks, though their never threatened at the other end in those breaks.

The first half ended with Nigeria creating several opportunities but with no lucky to secure the breakthrough.

In the second half, Zimbabwe continued to play deep as the home team fired from all angles.

With the mounting pressure persisting, the Warriors’ bubble finally burst in the 73rd minute after Osimhen headed home Simon’s cross.

Zimbabwe responded with Knowledge Musona hitting the crossbar three minutes later.

Terrence Dzvukamanja also had an opportunity but blasted his effort over from the edge of the box.

As Nigeria were were inching towards the victory, substitute Tawanda Maswanhise linked up Chirewa, another late sub, who scored to secure the equaliser for Zimbabwe in the added time.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw as Zimbabwe moved on four points, while the Super Eagles are now on seven points.

Pic Credit: X/ZIFA