Highlights: WCQ – Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

The Warriors played a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter hosted at Godswill Akpabio International in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday.

Chirewa came on from the bench in the final ten minutes of the match and scored an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

The Super Eagles had surged ahead through Victor Osimhen earlier on in the second half.

Here are the highlights of the match.

