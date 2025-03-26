Image Banner

Highlights: WCQ – Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

8:52 am
by Soccer24 Team

The Warriors played a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter hosted at Godswill Akpabio International in Uyo, Nigeria on Tuesday.

Chirewa came on from the bench in the final ten minutes of the match and scored an injury-time equaliser for the visitors.

The Super Eagles had surged ahead through Victor Osimhen earlier on in the second half.

Here are the highlights of the match.

