We could have scored more than ten goals, says Nigeria coach Eric Chelle after Warriors draw

Nigeria coach Eric Chelle believes his side could have scored more than ten goals in the first half of their 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounter against Zimbabwe on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles hosted the match at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo and played a 1-1.

The hosts dominated the pace from the start and created the better chances. They surged ahead through Victor Osimhen in the 73rd minute.

Late substitute Tawanda Chirewa secured a draw for the Warriors after netting an injury-time equaliser.

Speaking after the match, Chelle, who was taking charge of the West Africans in his second game, said:

“We could have scored ten goals in the first half. You make some mistake in the last technical skills and Zimbabwe comes to defend and stop the game.

“In the second half, when we scored the goal, we thought maybe it is finished. It’s tough, it’s hard because my players and my team were the better team on the pitch.”

The Super Eagles are now fourth in Group C with seven points from six matches, six points adrift of leaders South Africa.

Zimbabwe remain at the bottom of the table with four points.

The qualifying tournament resumes in September.