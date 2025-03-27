Ivory Coast withdraw from hosting U20 AFCON just a month before tournament kicks off

Ivory Coast have withdrawn from hosting the U20 AFCON, just a month before the start of the tournament.

The reasons behind the sudden withdrawal remain unclear, though it is has been reported that the decision was made by the government.

The West African nation was confirmed as the hosts in December 2024

The tournament is scheduled to run between 26 April to 18 May this year, with the top four teams booking tickets to the World Cup.

Time is now ticking for CAF to find a replacement quickly.

Meanwhile, Ivory Coast’s withdrawal confirms their national U20 team’s disqualification from this year’s AFCON edition.

The nation may also face severe penalties from CAF, which could include exclusion from the next two U20 AFCON tournaments.