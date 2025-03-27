Kenya national team keeper implicated in match fixing scandal, Kenyan FA opens investigation

Kenya national team goalkeeper Patrick Matasi has been implicated in a match fixing scandal after footage emerged online.

The Kakamega Homeboyz goalie, who last featured for the Harambee Stars in October last year, was seen in the video in a conversation with a man and agreeing a deal to influence the outcome of a league game.

The Kenya FA has confirmed the allegations and said it would work with world governing body FIFA, the Confederation of African Football and other “relevant authorities” during its investigation.

“We reaffirm our zero-tolerance policy on match manipulation and are committed to safeguarding the credibility of our competitions,” a statement added.

“This investigation will adhere to FKF’s anti-match manipulation regulations and Fifa guidelines, ensuring a fair, transparent, and thorough process.

“The rights of the player and his club will be respected, and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.”