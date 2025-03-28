Kelvin Kaindu gives update on Highlanders squad after lifting of FIFA transfer ban

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu has revealed that the club has managed to register all their players following the lifting of the FIFA transfer ban.

Bosso were hit with the sanction ahead of the new season after failing to pay former coach Baltemar Brito and his assistant Antonio Joao Torres their outstanding salaries.

The money owed totalled $26,500 and businessman Wicknell Chivayo stepped in to settle the debt.

The Bulawayo giants were only able to start registering new players ahead of the international break.

Speaking ahead of Highlanders’ match against Scottland FC this Sunday, Kaindu said:

“We’ve had challenges with registering a full-strength squad, but we are hopeful that this week we may have a full squad and also have more options.”

The gaffer added:”We are happy that in terms of our medical situation, most of our players are almost back to 100 percent in terms of their match fitness.”

The match against Scottland will be played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo.

Kick-off is at 3 pm.