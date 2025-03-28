Mutasa bullish ahead of FC Platinum clash

MWOS coach Lloyd Mutasa is oozing with confidence ahead of his side’s visit to Mandava Stadium on Saturday for the match against FC Platinum, insisting the former champions can fall in their own backyard.

The veteran coach, who has overseen a great start to the season which sees the Premiership debutants on top of the log standings after three matches, believes he has at his disposal, the arsenal he can use to cause an upset against Pure Platinum Play.

“We are playing at Mandava Stadium – against former champions FC Platinum and we saying we are ready and we have prepared well,” said Mutasa.

“The boys are raring to go and I think we have done well. We would to try as much as possible to collect three points on the road so that we get 10 out 12 and that is very possible with the boys that we have,” added Mutasa.

Mutasa will be hoping in-form forward Billy Veremu, who has netted two of MWOS’ four goals so far, adds to his tally.

The Punters will be without tough-tackling midfielder Tinotenda “Dhiziri” Mutyambizi, who is serving a suspension after his sending off in the victory over Yadah but welcome back from injury, the experienced Gift Saunyama.

FC Platinum will be hoping to return to winning ways after playing out a 1-1 draw with Chicken Inn at Luveve on match day 3.

Norman Mapeza’s charges are difficult to beat at home, having lost only two of their 17 league matches at Mandava last season.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match day 4 fixtures

Saturday: TelOne v CAPS United (Ascot), Bikita Minerals v GreenFuel (Sakubva), Yadah v Kwekwe United (Heart), FC Platinum v MWOS (Mandava), ZPC Kariba v Chicken Inn (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Manica Diamonds (Rufaro)

Sunday: Highlanders v Scottland (Barbourfields), Dynamos v Simba Bhora (Rufaro)