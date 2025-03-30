Dynamos record first win in the season, as Highlanders, Scottland FC share spoils

Dynamos recorded their first victory of the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season after edging defending champions Simba Bhora 1-0 on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys had drawn their first three games of the campaign.

They cruised to the victory courtesy of Shadreck Nyahwa’s second half strike.

The goal also marked the first time that Simba have conceded a goal this season.

Dynamos are now placed on number six with six points, while the champions dropped to eleventh place.

In Bulawayo, Highlanders drew 1-1 against newcomers Scottland FC.

Bosso were ahead from the 80th minute after netting through Andrew Mbeba’s free kick.

Mthokozisi Msebe grabbed an injury time equaliser and secured a point for the visitors.

Scottland are on seven points, and sitting in the fourth place.

Highlanders have moved into eighth position with five points.