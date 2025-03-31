Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla refuses to blame his goalkeeper after Dynamos loss

Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla refused to blame his goalkeeper William Thole following their 1-0 loss against Dynamos on Sunday.

Simba were unbeaten and with no goals conceded ahead of their visit to Rufaro.

Thole failed to cut a cross and gave the ball away to Dembare’s Shadreck Nyahwa, who broke the deadlock moments before the hour mark.

Speaking after the match, Luphahla said:

“Mistakes happen. Somebody has to make a mistake for a game to be decided, and unfortunately, it was us. It was our goalkeeper, after three clean sheets.

“But maybe now that the mark of not losing and conceding a goal this season is off our backs, we can play our football without pressure.

“Sometimes, it’s harder when you’re unbeaten because that streak starts weighing on you.”

On his team’s overall performance, the gaffer added:

“It was always going to be a difficult game coming here versus Dynamos.

“I felt that the boys tried their best, but Dynamos was more motivated in the sense that maybe I came from here last season, so the motivation was always there. They don’t want to lose to their former coach.”

The result saw Simba Bhora dropping to eleventh place, while Dynamos moved to number six on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.