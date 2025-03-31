Tamuka mamukawo: MWOS punching above their weight in debut PSL campaign

Granted, it’s still early days in the 2025 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season and no one can attribute with certainty how things will unfold as the campaign progresses.

But that doesn’t take away the fact that new boys MWOS have started well and are exceeding expectations.

When it was confirmed that the Norton-based side had entered into a partnership with ZPC Hwange which saw them sneaking into the PSL through the Southern Region slot, many expected them to struggle in their debut campaign in the top-flight, for an interplay of reasons.

The announcement came very late when most teams had already done their transfer business in preparation for the new season.

Put simply, in the opinion of many, most of the quality players on the market, had already been taken by other clubs.

Another reason which made many to doubt The Punters ‘s ability to compete in the league, is the fact their squad had a lot of youngsters with no Premiership experience.

Also, last year’s goalkeeper and captain Kelvin Shangiwa, joined Scottland just before the start of the season.

But none of that appears to have gauged MWOS’s start to the season.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges are one of only four teams who are yet to taste defeat this season, together with log leaders Ngezi Platinum, Dynamos and FC Platinum.

The Punters have conceded just one goal in their opening four matches.

Bikita Minerals’ Tinashe Ruzive is the only player who has breached the MWOS defense so far —a thought-provoking reality considering Mutasa’s troops have faced Highlanders, Yadah and FC Platinum in the process.

Mutasa reckons his side is capable of making a mark in the Premiership.

“We have seen previous teams doing well in their maiden seasons in the PSL; Black Rhinos, Shabanie Mine. They came from the lower ranks but did well in their first so we are no exception,” said Mutasa.

“It’s very possible to make a mark in the PSL if we push as much as we can but the good part is; we are not under any pressure to do such.

“We are looking forward to the season. Remember, doing well in the league is not just a matter of winning trophies, it’s also about improving from where we are currently.

“We also want to try and play good football so that whenever people hear of a fixture of our team, we would want people to come to our stadiums and witness good football,” he added.

Another basis to give MWOS credit for their good start is the fact that other teams who were promoted last year, have somewhat found the going tough.

Triangle United, despite having a season coach in the form of Luke ‘Vahombe’ Masomere, are struggling.

The Sugar Boys have lost all their opening four matches, a setback which has resulted in the future of Masomere to be shrouded in uncertainty.

Kwekwe United are 16th on the log standings, having just won one of their first four matches.

Saul Chaminuka’s charges, just like Triangle have conceded eight goals so far —the most in the league.

MWOS’ bitter rivals Scottland, despite literally signing every human being who knows how to kick a football, have not been convincing either.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s men scrapped past Triangle in their opening match of the campaign before beating a seemingly out of sorts CAPS United a week later.

Mabviravira then lost to Ngezi Platinum before Mthokozisi Msebe’s stoppage time header, rescued a point for the Mabvuku-based side, against Highlanders at Babourfields yesterday.