ZIFA, Cardiff City mourn death of Andy Rinomhota’s brother

ZIFA and Cardiff City have sent message of condolences to Andy Rinomhota and his family following the death of the Warriors International’s brother, Joseph Itai.

According to BBC, Joseph, 30, died after receiving a kick to the ribs during a Muay Thai boxing match on the island of Koh Samui, Thailand.

He was participating in his first Muay Thai fight on Friday, 28 March and collapsed several minutes after leaving the ring following a third-round stoppage.

Andy paid tribute to his brother, posting on Instagram, saying:

“No words or pictures are going to be enough to show or express the love I have and will always have for you my brother.”

The Cardiff City midfielder footballer added: “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Rest in peace Joe.”

A statement by ZIFA reads:

“The Zimbabwe Football Association extends its deepest condolences to Warriors midfielder Andy Rinomhota and his family following the passing of his beloved brother.

“In this moment of profound sorrow, we stand in solidarity with Andy, offering our thoughts and prayers to him and his loved ones. Losing a family member is never easy, and we can only imagine the pain and heartbreak he is going through.

“During this difficult time, we encourage Andy to find strength in the love and support of his family, friends, and the entire football family. May the cherished memories of his brother bring him comfort, and may he find peace in knowing that he is not alone in his grief.

“Our hearts are with you, Andy. May your brother’s soul rest in eternal peace.”

Posting on their X account, Cardiff said: “Our thoughts and love go out to Andy Rinomhota and his family.

“We are all with you, Andy.”