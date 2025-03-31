Zim players based abroad round-up

Knox Mutizwa scored and assisted in Golden Arrows’ win over Kaizer Chiefs in the Betway Premiership on Saturday.

Mutizwa assisted Arrows’ first goal before scoring the winner in the second half.

In Belgium, Bill Antonio registered his third assist for KV Mechelen this season in the 2-2 draw against Standard Liege in the Pro League game played on Sunday.

Antonio came on as a 66th minute substitute, and two minutes, his cut-back cross met Keano Vanrafelghem, who scored.

The goal secured a come-back 2-2 draw for Mechelen.

In England, Wolves midfielder Marshall Munetsi had an extended break as his side was not playing in the FA Cup games that happened over the weekend.

Cardiff City midfielder Andy Rinomhota missed the action following the death of his brother, Joseph.

Luton Town midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and Plymouth Argyle defender Brendan Galloway were also missing but due to an injury.

Tawanda Chirewa came on as a second half substitute for Huddersfield, playing the final fourteen minutes of the game in their 4-0 loss against Charlton Athletic in the League One.

Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured against Wycombe but his side lost 1-0.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha played his first full ninety minutes in the League One after featuring for the entire game against Peterborough.

Motherwell FC forward Tawanda Maswanhise came on as a second half substitute and played the remaining twelve minutes of the match against Aberdeen in the Scottish Premier League.

Munashe Garan’anga’s FC Copenhagen will be in action on Monday evening when they face Randers in the Danish Superliga.

Udinese’s Jordan Zemura didn’t play against Inter Milan in the Serie A on Sunday.