Jordan Zemura out of action after picking up an injury

Jordan Zemura has picked an injury and will be out of action for some time.

Zemura missed Udinese’s game against Inter Milan in which they lost 2-1 on Sunday.

According to an update issued by his club, the Warriors international suffered a calf injury in training ahead of the match against Inter.

The update reads: “Udinese Calcio announces that, on the sidelines of the pre-Inter – Udinese training session, Jordan Zemura suffered a distraction trauma to the medial calf of his right calf.

“The player will be evaluated in the coming weeks by the medical staff.”

No recovery times have been communicated.