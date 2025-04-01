Image Banner

Jordan Zemura out of action after picking up an injury

8:30 am
by Soccer24 Team

Jordan Zemura has picked an injury and will be out of action for some time.

Zemura missed Udinese’s game against Inter Milan in which they lost 2-1 on Sunday.

According to an update issued by his club, the Warriors international suffered a calf injury in training ahead of the match against Inter.

The update reads: “Udinese Calcio announces that, on the sidelines of the pre-Inter – Udinese training session, Jordan Zemura suffered a distraction trauma to the medial calf of his right calf.

“The player will be evaluated in the coming weeks by the medical staff.”

No recovery times have been communicated.

