Marshall Munetsi performance report as Wolves beat West Ham

Marshall Munetsi made his sixth appearance in the English Premier League on Tuesday.

Munetsi started in Wolves’ 1-0 win against West Ham and played as a right winger.

He had two glorious scoring chances in the game, with his first effort hitting the cross bar in the first half half before dragging his shot inches wide in a 1-v-1 with the keeper.

Munetsi, who scored for Zimbabwe in the just ended international break, later dropped to the midfield, with his attacking role taken up by substitute Pablo Sarabia in the final quarter of the game.

The Warriors vice-captain featured for the entire ninety minutes for the third time since arriving at the club two months ago.

Here is his performance report in the 1-0 win versus West Ham.