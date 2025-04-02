Elvis Chipezeze breaks silence on being snubbed by Warriors coach Michael Nees

Elvis Chipezeze has broken his silence on being snubbed by Warriors coach Michael Nees ahead of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers Group C encounters against Benin and Nigeria last month.

Chipezeze has been in great form at his South African top-flight side Magesi FC after keeping eleven clean sheets in the Betway Premiership so far.

Despite being in top form, the goalkeeper was not included in the Warriors squad that played the games.

Nees preferred to keep Washington Arubi as the first choice, with Martin Mapisa of MWOS FC and rookie goalie Marley Tavaziva of Brentford B deputising him.

In an interview with FarPost.co.za, Chipezeze said he will not get distracted by the snub, but is motivated, instead.

He said: “We all want to play for our different countries. But when its not possible then we can only support those doing duty.

“Of course, I want to play for my country but with the current situation, I am motivated to do more and keep more clean sheets.

“Its very important at this stage that I work hard and maintain this form so that I can be able to help my team.

“And not getting a national team call-up cannot leave me distracted but I can only be confident and be motivated to work hard.

“The level of competition that I have seen this season has been very high. I know it has contributed a lot to my performances and game.

“But it has not been a one man effort. The whole team has made this possible. And I know we will keep rising because we are working for it.”