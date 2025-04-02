Zimbabwean starlet Cobert Chimedza signs for Portuguese top-flight club

Zimbabwean starlet Cobert Chimedza Junior has emerged at Gil Vicente and signed a multi-year deal to join the Portuguese top-flight side.

Chimedza (20) previously with MK Dons -where he scored 18 goals in 15 appearances for the English League 2 side, was born in Harare and moved to the United Kingdom at the age of 14.

The lanky forward, who once trained with the Warriors in 2021 during the Zdravko Logarusic era, was once described by then captain and vice captain Knowledge Musona and Ovidy Karuru as “on for the future.”

Chimedza becomes the first Zimbabwean player to sign for a Portuguese top-flight club after independence, following the footsteps of the late Freddy Mukwesha, who turned out for Sporting Braga in 1960.

Chimedza was on the verge of joining Turkish side Adana Demirspor in 2023 before the deal fell at the eleventh hour following the sacking of then head coach and Dutch legend Patrick Kluivert -who was keen on bringing the youngster on board.

Gil Vicente, who are coached by former Portuguese footballer César Peixoto, are 14th on the league table having amassed 26 points from 27 matches.