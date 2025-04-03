José Riveiro to leave Orlando Pirates at the end of the season

Orlando Pirates coach José Riveiro will leave the Soweto giants at the end of the season.

The Spanish gaffer will not renew his contract, which expires in June.

The club issued the following statement:

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that José Riveiro will step down as Head Coach at the season’s end. Riveiro has informed management of his decision not to extend his contract beyond its current term, set to conclude at the end of this campaign.”

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza commented: “While we would have preferred José to remain with us, we fully respect his choice. We are deeply grateful for his contributions to the Club. His achievements over the past years speak volumes, and the joy he and his staff have brought to Orlando Pirates will always be remembered.

“The Club’s immediate priorities are twofold: first, to honor José’s wishes by finding the right moment to express our gratitude for his remarkable tenure; second, to begin the extensive process of identifying a suitable replacement ahead of the 2025/26 season.