Warriors move five places up on latest FIFA Rankings

The Warriors have climbed five places in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday.

The Zimbabwe national team was in action during the recently concluded FIFA international break.

They played two matches against Benin and Nigeria in Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Michael Nees’ team drew 2-2 with Benin before securing a 1-1 stalemate against Nigeria. Following these results, Zimbabwe earned ten points, as both opponents were ranked higher before the matches.

This points-gain has propelled them to number 116, their highest position since September 2021.

In Africa, the Warriors rose three places to number 30. Elsewhere, Morocco remains the highest-ranked team on the continent, while Argentina retains the top spot in the global rankings.