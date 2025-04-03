Zim youngster Sean Fusire suffers blow on return to first XI

Zimbabwean youngster Sean Fusire suffered a blow after returning to the first XI at Carlisle United on Tuesday.

Fusire started against Chasterfield but was replaced after twenty-nine minutes into the game.

The forward had a collision that caused a bloody nose, and despite attempts to stop the bleeding he was deemed unable to continue the game.

The 19-year-old, who’s currently on a season-long loan deal from Sheffield Wednesday, was making his second league start of the season, having missed the majority of the campaign.

Carlisle United coach Mark Hughes revealed the injury in an interview with the club’s media, saying:

“With Sean he had a really bad nosebleed and we couldn’t stop it.

“It was an opportunity for him, he was starting the game, and he’s looked really good in training. But he didn’t really get started in the game after getting the bang on the nose, and we couldn’t stop it.

“He’ll be alright for the weekend, though, and he’ll get more opportunities.”