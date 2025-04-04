Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu reveals one area his team needs improve

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu believes his side needs to improve in defending a lead and avoid conceding late goals.

Bosso have been dropping points in matches they’re leading this season.

The Bulawayo giants conceded late in the game against Scottland FC last weekend to settle for a 1-1 draw.

They suffered the same fate against Green Fuel after giving away a two goal lead.

Speaking ahead of their match against Triangle United at Gibbo Stadium on Sunday, Kaindu said:

“We need to work on defending our lead, especially if we give away a game where we are leading and in the last kick of the match where opponents will get a goal.

“I think with a bit of time and with a bit of luck, that is one area that we need to manage.”

The coach added: “When we draw and lose out points at the last minute, it’s more like you have lost the game. These are areas that we need to work on and make sure our players keep on believing.”