Elvis Chipezeze’s future in spotlight again after career resurgence

Elvis Chipezeze’s future at Magesi FC has become another talking point amid reported interest from several South African top-flight sides.

Chipezeze has been in top form and recently picked up the Betway Premiership Player of the Month award.

The Zimbabwean keeper has so far registered eleven clean sheets in the league and was among the most outstanding players in the Carling Black Label Knockout Cup, earning four Man of the Match awards.

The 35-year-old’s resurgence as a top goalkeeper in the South African top-flight comes after spending several seasons in the lower leagues following his departure from Baroka FC.

According to South African newspaper The Citizen, Chipezeze is staying put at Magesi despite interest from other clubs in the Betway Premiership.

“Elvis wants to be loyal to Magesi FC who gave him a chance when no one else wanted him. I know a few clubs have inquired about him for next season but I don’t see him leaving,” a source close to the club told the newspaper.

“I think clubs are surprised as to how good he still is and you know goalkeepers can play until late in their 30s. Elvis will stay at Magesi even though he’s aware that other clubs would like to have him on their books.

“The one interest that is serious was from a team in Gauteng which I don’t want to mention just in case Magesi are open to the idea of letting him go. Having said that, I don’t see the move happening because he also wants to win his place back in the national team of Zimbabwe and play at the Africa Cup of Nations.”