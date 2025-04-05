Bill Antonio reveals his career ambitions

Bill Antonio has expressed his desire to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues.

The winger is currently with KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League, where he has been since joining the club in 2022 from Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Antonio initially played for Mechelen’s development side before breaking into the senior team last season.

However, a knee injury sidelined him for nearly a year, and he only returned to action two months ago.

Now back on the pitch, Antonio is gradually regaining his top form.

In an interview with Het Nieuwsblad, the Warriors international said:

“I want to score goals and provide assists, but football is a team sport. My personal ambition is to play in one of the top five leagues one day, though that’s still in the future. For now, I’m doing well at KV Mechelen.”

Reflecting on his recovery, Antonio added:

“Physically, I feel ready, but mentally, it’s still up and down. One moment you doubt yourself, and other times you want to push too hard, too fast.”