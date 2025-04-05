Highlanders CEO Brian Moyo resigns amid corruption allegations

Highlanders FC’s Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo, has resigned following his implication in a corruption scandal.

Moyo assumed the role just over four months ago, in November 2024, succeeding Sihlangu Dlodlo, who passed away a month before.

The administrator is accused of defrauding the club of approximately US$5,000 by inflating invoices related to the transfer of two players from Bulawayo Chiefs.

Reports indicate Moyo submitted an invoice for US$23,000 to Bosso, while the agreed transfer fee with Chiefs was US$18,000, allegedly pocketing the difference.

This led to his suspension on April 3, 2025, after a joint board and executive meeting, with his resignation following shortly on Saturday.

A statement from the club read:

“Highlanders FC has received and accepted a letter of resignation from its Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo.

“His resignation comes at a time when the club had initiated investigations and a disciplinary process against him as a result of allegations of corruption and misappropriation of club funds.

“The club would like to assure its stakeholders that due processes will be followed to deal with this issue.”