MWOS FC climb to the top as Dynamos suffer first defeat of the season

MWOS FC climbed to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table after securing a 1-0 victory over ZPC Kariba.

The Norton-based side now has eleven points, thanks to a first-half goal by Billy Vheremu.

MWOS, making their debut in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League, currently lead the standings by one point.

At Sakubva, Dynamos suffered their first defeat of the season, falling to Manica Diamonds.

The Glamour Boys had enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign, with three draws and a win, but they were undone by Donald Teguru’s 15th-minute strike for the Gem Boys.

Elsewhere, Scottland FC cruised to a 3-0 win over Bikita Minerals. The newcomers secured the victory with goals from Walter Musona, Mthokozisi Msebe, and an own goal in the second half.

Defending champions Simba Bhora edged out TelOne 1-0, while Greenfuel defeated Yadah by the same scoreline.

Meanwhile, the matches between Kwekwe United and FC Platinum, as well as Chicken Inn and Herentals, both ended in goalless draws.

Matchday 5 Results:

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Dynamos

Scottland FC 3-0 Bikita Minerals

Kwekwe United 0-0 FC Platinum

Chicken Inn 0-0 Herentals

Simba Bhora 1-0 TelOne

MWOS 1-0 ZPC Kariba

Greenfuel 1-0 Yadah