Dynamos showed potential, says Coach Lloyd Chigowe after defeat to Manica Diamonds

Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe believes his team displayed potential despite a 1-0 loss to Manica Diamonds in their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 5 encounter on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys suffered the defeat due to Charles Teguru’s volley in the 15th minute.

The result marked Dynamos’ first loss of the season, following three draws and one win in their opening four matches.

Speaking after the game, Chigowe said:

“I think the team showed potential. They displayed class, and I’m happy with that, even though it’s still painful that we couldn’t score a goal or two after creating so many chances.

“Our opponents capitalized on the few opportunities they had in the first half, and that goal made the difference.”

Dynamos have now dropped to 10th place on the league table with six points.