Ngezi Platinum edge CAPS United as Triangle United pick up first point in draw against Highlanders

CAPS United suffered their second successive loss and slipped into the relegation zone following a 2-1 defeat against Ngezi Platinum on Sunday.

The Green Machine are now in sixteenth place following the result.

Ngezi opened the scoring in the 40th minute after a cautious start to the game.

The hosts, CAPS United, equalized in the 68th minute through Eric Manokore, but the reprieve was short-lived as Ashwin Karengesha restored Ngezi Platinum’s lead four minutes later.

Makepekepe failed to recover and ultimately lost the match 2-1.

Ngezi Platinum moved back to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table following the victory.

At Gibbo Stadium, Triangle United and Highlanders played out a 1-1 draw.

The Sugar Boys took the lead in the 12th minute before Bosso equalised in the second half.

The result gave Triangle United their first point of the season, though they remain at the bottom of the standings.