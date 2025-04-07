Lloyd Chitembwe takes blame for CAPS United’s poor run

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has taken full responsibility for the team’s poor performance following another defeat on Sunday.

The Green Machine lost 2-1 to Ngezi Platinum Stars, registering their second successive defeat and slipping into the relegation zone.

The Harare giants, who have picked up only four points from a possible 15, are now placed at number 16 following the result.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe said:

“It is the sole responsibility of the coach to ensure the team wins matches. That responsibility is mine, and it does not lie with anyone else.

“I am the kind of person who does not shy away from that responsibility. I am responsible – big time – because, at the end of the day, the decisions I make are reflected in the team’s performance.

“It has not gone well – not only with the supporters, but also with the players. They are unhappy too. It has not sat well with me either. I am not happy.”