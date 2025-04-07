Zim players based abroad round-up

The first weekend of April saw several Zimbabwean footballers making their mark across various leagues abroad. Here’s how they fared:

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga made his first start for FC Copenhagen since November on Sunday, appearing against FC Nordsjælland in the Superliga. Garan’anga, who has mostly been featuring as a substitute, played the entire match as they won 1-0.

In the English Premier League, Marshall Munetsi retained his place in the Wolves starting XI that won 2-1 at Ipswich Town on Saturday. Munetsi featured for the entire game, initially playing as a right winger before dropping into midfield later in the match.

In the English Championship, Andy Rinomhota returned to the Cardiff City starting XI after missing the previous round following the death of his brother, Joseph. Rinomhota played as a right-back and featured for the full ninety minutes.

Over in English League One, Huddersfield Town forward Tawanda Chirewa also started over the weekend, playing for sixty-one minutes against Mansfield Town, while Lincoln City defender Tendayi Darikwa featured in a 2-2 draw versus Charlton Athletic.

Reading midfielder Tivonge Rushesha was dropped to the bench and only came on as a late substitute in a 1-0 win over Wycombe Wanderers.

Motherwell FC forward Tawanda Maswanhise also came on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 loss against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premier League.

KV Mechelen winger Bill Antonio entered as a second-half substitute in a 5-2 win over Dender in the Belgian Pro League playoffs, while Italy-based player Jordan Zemura missed the action when Udinese lost 1-0 to Genoa in Serie A.

Knowledge Musona was in action and played the entire match as Al Akhdoud won 1-0 against Al Orobah in the Saudi Pro League.