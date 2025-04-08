Marvelous Nakamba to return to action after recovering from injury

Marvelous Nakamba could return to action this weekend after recovering from a calf injury.

Nakamba sustained a soleus injury in his calf muscles in late February. He missed Luton’s last seven games as well as the Warriors’ two matches against Benin and Nigeria during the March international break.

The Zimbabwean midfielder has started group training with his Luton teammates and is expected to be available for selection against Blackburn Rovers in the Championship on Saturday.

Luton coach Matt Bloomfield confirmed the news to the English outlet Luton Today, saying:

“Marv is just ahead of Shandon. Marv could possibly be in consideration for the weekend (against Blackburn Rovers) as he’s going to train with the group for the first time today (on Monday).”

Bloomfield also expects to see the return of Shandon Baptiste, who sustained the same injury as Nakamba.

Baptiste will be available for selection starting next week.

Luton Town are currently positioned in the relegation zone at number 23 with just six games remaining.